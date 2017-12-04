Kitchen Fire Extinguished in Lake City

The Lake City Fire Company was called to a fire at an apartment Monday evening.

The flames broke out in the kitchen of a residence in the home on the 2100 block of Main street just before 6 p.m.

A homeowner was cooking dinner when it caught fire, according to investigators.

Everyone got out safely. The fire was quickly put out.

The home did not suffer any structure damage.

