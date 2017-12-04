Collegiate Academy Addresses Controversial Social Media Post

Collegiate Academy is responding to a social media post containing a racial slur that allegedly pictures two students.

The post caught people's attention on social media over the weekend.

In a statement, Mr. James Vieira, Dean of Collegiate Academy, acknowledges that the school is aware of the post, and that "...the entire collegiate family is outraged."

The statement also defends the beliefs and teachings of Collegiate Academy in saying, "...This is not who we are. We are a giant melting pot of learners.

We strive to live by the virtues of pride, honor, and respect. We do not tolerate racism, bigotry or hatred in any form."

The full statement made by Mr. Vieira sates:

"Over the weekend, we learned that a few Collegiate students posted offensive and racially-charged material on social media. While there was nothing in the post that directly referred to Collegiate, we felt it was important to address the matter with students. Here is a summary of Mr. Vieira’s statement on King TV this morning in response to the incident:

Although it is difficult to respond to an act of ignorance so offensive as the one posted this weekend, we as educators must use moments like this as opportunities to teach and to encourage open discussion among our school community. Many of our students, staff and families have expressed outrage; not only at what was posted, but that the action of these students has cast a shadow on our entire school family. The entire Collegiate family joins them in their outrage. This is NOT who we are. We are a giant melting pot of learners. We strive to live by the virtues of Pride, Honor, and Respect. We do not tolerate racism, bigotry or hatred in any form.

If the students involved in this incident are truly sorry for their actions, I hope that our Collegiate community can find the grace and compassion to forgive them and to work together to address the hurt that they have caused. Every student at Collegiate has the right to feel safe and supported at our school and I encourage students to seek out this support from each other and from our Collegiate staff during this troubling time. If any student has a particular concern that they wish to address regarding this incident, I encourage them to speak with me or one of our other school administrators directly."

Mr. James Vieira

Dean