Collegiate Academy Responds to Controversial Post

Collegiate Academy is responding to a social media post containing a racial slur that pictures two alleged collegiate academy students.

The post caught people's attention when it was posted to social media over the weekend.

In a statement, Mr. James Vieira, Dean of Collegiate Academy, acknowledges that the school is aware of the post, and that "...the entire collegiate family is outraged."

The statement also defends the beliefs and teachings of Collegiate Academy in saying, "...This is not who we are. We are a giant melting pot of learners.

We strive to live by the virtues of pride, honor, and respect. We do not tolerate racism, bigotry or hatred in any form."

The full statement made by Mr. Vieira sates: