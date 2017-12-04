New Millcreek School Board Members Sworn In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Millcreek School Board Members Sworn In

Posted: Updated:
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

The Millcreek School Board met Monday night, and now that elections are over, and the votes counted, the meeting was geared towards those new elected members.
The group began the meeting with an announcement of election certificates.
Following that, the new board members were sworn in by judge Domitrovich. As one spot remains still open, the board hopes to fill the final spot next month.

