McDowell Actors Prepare for Opening Night of White Christmas

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

More than 40 McDowell students are part of the cast of "White Christmas."

Monday was a dress rehearsal at the McDowell Center for Performing Arts.

The show based off the hit movie, includes songs, "Happy Holidays", "Blue Skies," and "Falling Out of Love can be Fun."

Opening night is December 7th and it runs through December 10th.

