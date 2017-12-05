Erie Otters Spread Holiday Cheer to Area Veterans

The Erie Otters are off the ice, and busy spreading holiday cheer.

The Otters, with some help from volunteers with ERIEBANK, spent time Tuesday morning at the Erie VA Medical Center with area veterans.

Along with hanging out with the team, around 50 veterans got help with their holiday shopping, received a $5 dollar gift card, and got an autographed Otters t-shirt.

Ivan Lodnia with the Erie Otters spoke with Erie News Now saying, "it means a lot, just to give back to the community, and say thanks to the people who served our country."

"It's nice to have a team like that available to us, I appreciate this. I know this town appreciates it, the Otters, and I'm glad they are here, and be able to visit the hospital," says veteran Dale Reffner.

The event is meant to serve as a reminder to veterans that their service is appreciated.