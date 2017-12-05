Man Waives Hearing on Drug Charges for Suspected Cocaine, Marijuana, LSD

The man arrested after a month-long drug investigation in Millcreek Township will face trial.

Jesse Waldron, 25, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. All charges, including counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, will proceed.

Millcreek Police and the Erie County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Sept. 17 at a home in the 2500 block of West 25th Street.

Suspected cocaine, marijuana and LSD were found inside, police said.

Officers said they observed a large amount of traffic coming and going from the home during the course of their investigation.

Waldron is free on $10,000 bond.

