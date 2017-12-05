Bannon rallies Republicans for Roy Moore in Alabama

Steve Bannon urged what he called a crowd of "a bunch of deplorables" Tuesday to back Republican former judge Roy Moore in Alabama's Senate special election.

"You've seen what all the powers that be are talking about the last couple of weeks: Let the folks in Alabama decide for Alabama," Bannon said.

"They want to destroy Judge Moore. And you know why? They want to take your voice away," he said. "This is about you, 100%. This is about you -- they're taking your voice away."

Bannon headlined a Moore campaign rally Tuesday night -- one week from the December 12 special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former seat -- in Fairhope, Alabama.

The rally took place southeast of Mobile in an area heavy with more affluent, moderate, business-focused Republicans -- the group that could swing the election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

It came a day after Trump called Moore and offered his endorsement, despite Moore facing accusations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls -- including a 14-year-old -- while he was in his 30s.

Jones, who prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four African-American girls, took his hardest swings yet at Moore over the allegations in a Tuesday speech.

"I damn sure believe that I have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the United States Senate," Jones said.

Jones also mocked Moore for having flashed a revolver onstage at a previous campaign rally, saying he himself uses guns for hunting and not "prancing around on a stage in a cowboy hat."

"Roy Moore has never, ever served our state with honor," Jones said. "He has never, ever been a source of pride for the people of this state, only a source of embarrassment."

Following Trump's lead, the Republican National Committee -- which had withdrawn from its joint efforts with Moore's campaign following the allegations -- re-entered the Alabama race to try to elect Moore.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has given up his efforts to replace Moore on the ballot, calling the election up to the voters of Alabama.

He reiterated to reporters Tuesday that he wanted Moore to step aside, but that "obviously is not going to happen."

"If he were to be elected, he would immediately have an Ethics Committee case and the committee would look at the situation and give us advice," McConnell said.