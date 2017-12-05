Livestock Auction Cleans Up After Fire

The Union City Livestock Auction Complex went up in flames last night, but thanks to a co-operative spirit, and a little help from Mother Nature, the damage wasn't as bad as it could have been.

The fire broke out shortly before 9 Monday night, just 90 minutes after the remaining animals were taken out from the weekly auction. The fire was intense, and difficult to manage, but thanks to the cooperation of our regional departments, the Union City Volunteer Fire Department had lots of help. 12 neighboring fire departments were called in to manage the flames and bring in more water. Together they were able to contain the fire to just one area of the complex.

John Corwin has owned the Livestock Auction for the past 25 years. He spent the morning with the fire marshal and insurance adjuster. Then, his crew came in, and the clean-up got underway. The fire marshal suspects wiring started the fire, but an official cause has yet to be determined. In the meantime, Corwin will clean-up, rebuild, and continue to run the Union City Livestock Auction, which has been serving the region for the past 75 years. The weekly Livestock Auction is held every Monday at 1:30. Dairy sale is the first Monday of every month, and an early bird miscellaneous sale is every Monday at 10am.