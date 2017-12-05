Baby Rushed to Hospital After Nearly Drowning in Erie

A baby was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after he nearly drowned in a bathtub.

It happened in the 400 block of West 8th Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Erie Police told Erie News Now that the 11 month old was taking a bath, and his parents were home.

The boy was unconscious and not breathing when paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to UPMC Hamot for further treatment.

Police are still investigating.

