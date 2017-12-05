Edinboro University Discusses "Me Too" Movement

It happened in the 400 block of West 8th Street just before 8:30 p.m.More >>
It happened in the 400 block of West 8th Street just before 8:30 p.m.More >>
Shaun McLoughlin, 39, was sentenced to five years probation for a felony charge of corruption of minors.More >>
Shaun McLoughlin, 39, was sentenced to five years probation for a felony charge of corruption of minors.More >>
Testimony has wrapped up for the day, in the murder trial against an Erie man charged in a fatal west Erie shootout.More >>
Testimony has wrapped up for the day, in the murder trial against an Erie man charged in a fatal west Erie shootout.More >>
An impressive Christmas display can be found on Erie's West Side.More >>
An impressive Christmas display can be found on Erie's West Side.More >>
Corie Applebee, 39, was sentenced Tuesday morning to six months in jail and six months of electronic monitoring for accidents involving death.More >>
Corie Applebee, 39, was sentenced Tuesday morning to six months in jail and six months of electronic monitoring for accidents involving death.More >>
The man charged with robbing a Vernon Township GNC nutrition store and murdering store employee, 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski, used to work at the very same store himself.More >>
The man charged with robbing a Vernon Township GNC nutrition store and murdering store employee, 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski, used to work at the very same store himself.More >>
Adam L. Greenlee, 34, of Fredonia, PA, was arraigned on the charges Saturday night.More >>
Adam L. Greenlee, 34, of Fredonia, PA, was arraigned on the charges Saturday night.More >>
The Union City Livestock Auction Complex went up in flames last night, but thanks to a co-operative spirit, and a little help from Mother Nature, the damage wasn't as bad as it could have been.More >>
The Union City Livestock Auction Complex went up in flames last night, but thanks to a co-operative spirit, and a little help from Mother Nature, the damage wasn't as bad as it could have been.More >>