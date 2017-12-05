Edinboro University Discusses "Me Too" Movement

In response to the campaign for social change, Edinboro University faculty and staff presented a panel discussion Tuesday evening titled, "Me-Too," a Moment or a Movement?

"Me too" has invited thousands of people around the country to tell their stories of sexual abuse and harassment.

Panelists discussed the issue from their professional perspectives and experience.

The panel's goal is to educate and provide information about challenging issues facing the country today.

The discussion was sponsored by the Edinboro University's office of the provost and the president's commission on the status of women.