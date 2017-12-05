Proposed $87 million natural gas pipeline on schedule for Erie, Ashtabula counties

Residents of Erie County, Pennsylvania and Ashtabula County, Ohio were able to learn more about a proposed multi-million dollar natural gas pipeline Tuesday night.

The $87 million project is spearheaded by the Erie-based RHenergytrans. They hope to connect about 30 miles of new pipe to an existing 30 miles of pipe in Crawford County, near Meadville. About half of the expanded pipeline would be built in southern Erie County in Springfield, Conneaut and Elk Creek Townships. It would then travel north of Interstate 90 for about 15 miles, into North Kingsville, Ohio.

Nearly 100 property owners have already agreed to lease their land to the company. Right now, the federal government is reviewing the proposal.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in July and be complete by next November.

"The challenge has always been that it's a somewhat remote area of Ohio," said Dennis Holbrook, spokesman for RHenergytrans. "The challenge has been how to get gas supplies in here, both to sustain the existing market and create the opportunity for growth."

Holbrook expects it to produce about 55,000 MCF per day.

Dominion Energy Ohio has already promised to buy about 75 percent of the gas produced from this pipeline.