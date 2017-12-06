Suspect Charged in East Erie Robbery Turned Shooting Pleads Guilty

One of four suspects charged in connection to an east Erie robbery turned shooting faces up to 20 years in prison.

Marciano Jones, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in court Tuesday.

Jones conspired with three others to lure a man into a home along East 11th Street Aug. 6, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was shot in the stomach after he refused to give up his money and car keys, according to investigators.

Jones will be sentenced Jan. 25.

