Suspect Charged in East Erie Robbery Turned Shooting Pleads Guil - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Charged in East Erie Robbery Turned Shooting Pleads Guilty

Posted: Updated:
Marciano Jones Marciano Jones

One of four suspects charged in connection to an east Erie robbery turned shooting faces up to 20 years in prison.

Marciano Jones, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in court Tuesday.

Jones conspired with three others to lure a man into a home along East 11th Street Aug. 6, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was shot in the stomach after he refused to give up his money and car keys, according to investigators.

Jones will be sentenced Jan. 25.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com