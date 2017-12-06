Man Shot During Reported Robbery Attempt in East Erie

Erie Police are investigating a reported robbery attempt that ended with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

It happened in the 500 block of East 5th Street around 7 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was taken to UPMC Hamot with a bullet wound to his arm.

The victim told police the shooting happened after a man came to his front door demanding money.

Other than that, police said he is not cooperating with their investigation.

