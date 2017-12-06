RNC turns attention from election cycle to holiday season

Republican leaders are putting a bow on plans to spread holiday cheer and garner good will for their campaign machinery.

‘Tis the season for care packages, but this year Troops will receive goodies from an unusual source: The Republican National Committee. Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said she wants Americans to associate the campaign machine with more than just election season.

“It’s one small way that we can show our thanks,” she said of the effort to send out hundreds of care packages to troops overseas.

The giving campaign draws from donors in more than nine states including Romney McDaniel’s home state of Michigan. She said she wants this to become a yearly event, and says there’s no political motive behind the effort. Asked if as a bonus she might win a voter or two, “It really is about service sometimes you just do the right thing,” she responded.

Iraq War veteran Nick Starling said care packages bring service members a touch of home, especially on a first deployment. “It’s really good to get that piece of home coming back,” said Starling, “we had a whole bunch of water and nothing to do with that water, so Gatorade really helped out, and of course beef jerky.”

The care packages are under the tree at the RNC for now, but they’ll be shipped out by the end of the week so they arrive overseas by Christmas.

The RNC pulled funding for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore a few weeks ago when allegations he inappropriately courted young women first came to light. But, earlier this week the group restored financial assistance to that campaign with the special election one week away. Romney McDaniel declined to comment when asked about that decision.

