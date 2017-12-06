Millcreek Police Looking for Tip Jar Thief - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Looking for Tip Jar Thief

Millcreek Township Police are attempting to identify a man who is the suspect in the theft of a tip jar.

It was stolen from the Starbucks drive-thru at 2205 West 12th Street Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The suspect was seen leaving on foot east across Pittsburgh Ave., according to police.

Video shows the man gathering money as it blows across the parking lot after he dropped the tip jar near the Niagara Car Wash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Henderson at 814-838-9515 ext. 509.

