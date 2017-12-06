Cathedral Prep Sends Off Football Team Ahead of State Title Game - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cathedral Prep Sends Off Football Team Ahead of State Title Game

The halls of Cathedral Prep were buzzing with excitement Wednesday morning as the school sent off its team to a state title game.

The Prep football team boarded the buses to head to Hershey after a rally.

The Ramblers are looking to bring home the state title for a second time in a row.

The team is looking to cap off its perfect season Thursday night.

The Ramblers will square off against Ihmotep Charter from Philadelphia. This is third straight year the two teams will be meeting in Hershey.

Head coach Mike Mischler said the team is excited and looks forward to playing.

"It's just a great time," said Mischler. "Every year this happens, it's just something new and different. It's just a wonderful time. I feel really blessed and honored to be able to lead these kids, and I'm just really happy for this school right now. We're just hoping to go down and perform well and play our best."

Erie Sports Now John Lydic will be there to bring you complete coverage of the game.

