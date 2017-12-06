Jailed Erie Contractor Sentenced in Separate Cases

An Erie contractor currently serving time in prison for dishonest business practices, will now spend additional time in prison.

Darryl Baideme, 40, has been sentenced to serve an additional 21 months to 12 years in prison, on charges of false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services, receiving advance payments for services and failing to perform, and deceptive business practices.

Judge John Garhart also ordered Baideme to pay a total of $9,000 in restitution to the two victims.

According to investigators, Baideme took advanced payments from customers for services but never finished the work.

In early October, Baideme was sentenced to serve 22 to 44 months in prison for deceptive business practices, theft and home improvement fraud.