Man Pleads Guilty for Role in East Erie Shootout

Robert J. Burrows Jr. Robert J. Burrows Jr.

The man charged with instigating a shootout outside an east Erie convenience store pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Robert Burrows, 22, pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Burrows fired the first shots outside Moe's One Stop at East 24th and Parade on March 21, according to investigators.

He showed up at the hospital that night with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.

Two other men were charged for their roles in the shootout.

Burrows will be sentenced Jan. 29.

