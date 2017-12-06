Annual Youth and Family Dinner held by Bethesda Lutheran Services

Local kids enjoyed a family dinner and a visit from Santa Claus during the Annual Youth and Family Holiday Dinner at the Bethesda Lutheran Services Trinity Center.

Bethesda holds the event so the youth can enjoy the holiday spirit with their families.

Families accompany the students that go to the Trinity Center after school program.

The children showed off their holiday artwork to their families and received a gift from Santa.

"One thing that we try to do with the kids here at the center is always bring their families in. We want the families to come in, do things with the kids, different activities, family night, and this is one of those special times," said George Trauner, CEO of Bethesda Lutheran Services.

For the 20th year, the Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church has prepared and served the meal.