Annual Youth and Family Dinner held by Bethesda Lutheran Service - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Annual Youth and Family Dinner held by Bethesda Lutheran Services

Posted: Updated:

Local kids enjoyed a family dinner and a visit from Santa Claus during the Annual Youth and Family Holiday Dinner at the Bethesda Lutheran Services Trinity Center.

Bethesda holds the event so the youth can enjoy the holiday spirit with their families.

Families accompany the students that go to the Trinity Center after school program.     

The children showed off their holiday artwork to their families and received a gift from Santa.

"One thing that we try to do with the kids here at the center is always bring their families in. We want the families to come in, do things with the kids, different activities, family night, and this is one of those special times," said George Trauner, CEO of Bethesda Lutheran Services.

For the 20th year, the Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church has prepared and served the meal.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com