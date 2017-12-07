Lewandowski: Yes, I steamed Trump's pants - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lewandowski: Yes, I steamed Trump's pants

Posted: Updated:
Lindsey Ellefson, CNN -

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told CNN Thursday that he steamed Donald Trump's pants as part of his responsibilities on the 2016 campaign trail.

In a conversation with "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota, Lewandowski was expanding on an anecdote in his campaign memoir, "Let Trump Be Trump," in which he revealed that campaign spokeswoman and current White House communications director Hope Hicks was tasked with steaming the candidate's suits on his private plane -- while he was wearing them.

"Everybody does everything on the campaign," Lewandowski explained. "It was five people."

When pressed by Camerota on whether he also steamed pants while the future president was wearing them, Lewandowski replied, "Look, of course. When you're in a rush, Alisyn, we're doing 25 events a day. We're stopped in the airplane for 15 seconds. We're going to make sure things are ready."

"If that's part of my job as a campaign manager, I do it all," he added.

Camerota next questioned him about what he reported was Trump's go-to meal: Two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake.

"Were you concerned about him?" she asked.

"He never ate the bread, which is the important part," Lewandowski replied.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/12/07/corey-lewandowski-trump-moore-endorsement.cnn
