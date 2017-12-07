New Erie Zoo Lion Exhibit Nearly Completed - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Erie Zoo Lion Exhibit Nearly Completed

The new lion exhibit at the Erie Zoo is nearing completion.'

Crews expect to have it done in about a month.

The $750,000 project will provide a large outdoor area for the big cats.

The zoo has one older lion, and two new younger females, that only recently arrived.

They are still under quarantine.

The animals are expected to begin using the exhibit in January.

The public will see their new surroundings when the zoo re-opens in March, after its annual winter closing.

Visitors will be very close to the lions.

Scott Mitchell of the Erie Zoo said, "There will be opportunities to watch them train. We even have a special heater to encourage the lions to get close to the glass, so folks can really get a good look at them."

The new exhibit closely resembles exhibits for tigers and other cats.

