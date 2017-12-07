Erie Doctor Charged with Illegally Prescribing Herself Medications

An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications.

Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, insurance fraud, and identity theft.

Doctor Mullooly is an internal medicine specialist. Police say she does not have her own practice, but saw patients at Millcreek Community Hospital - LECOM Health, Saint Vincent Hospital, and Corry Memorial Hospital.

Agents with the State Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics, along with Millcreek Township Police, say she wrote prescriptions for controlled substances, Topiramate and Phentermine, for two of her ex-boyfriends, but filled them herself at a pharmacy in Millcreek, for her own use.

Police say Phentermine is an schedule four controlled substance, an amphetamine, and is often prescribed to be used with Topiramate as an appetite suppressant.

Investigators said the men were unaware she was using their names and insurance companies, to fill the prescriptions.

According to the criminal complaint, the incidents happened between February of 2015 through November 2016.

Doctor Mullooly was arraigned on the charges Thursday morning by District Judge Paul Manzi, and released on $5,000 bond.