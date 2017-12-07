Local Business Owner Warns of Utility Imposter Scam

A scam we have seen before in our area is back, and a local small business owner is sounding the alarm.

Cindy Fitzsimmons, owner of Luggage Designers in the Liberty Center Plaza, said she received a call yesterday telling her she owned $1100 to Penelec.

And if she did not pay in 30 minutes, the power to her store would be shut off.

She became suspicious and the scammer eventually hung up.

The utility says it has seen many similar impostor schemes in the past.

Experts say the best advice is to trust your instincts and call the utility directly.

Pam Marlowe of the Better Business Bureau said, "Anytime you receive an unsolicited call and it is someone asking for money or payment, hang up the phone and call the known customer service line for that organization or busines that contacted you."