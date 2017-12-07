Local Business Owner Warns of Utility Imposter Scam - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Business Owner Warns of Utility Imposter Scam

Posted: Updated:

A scam we have seen before in our area is back, and a local small business owner is sounding the alarm.

Cindy Fitzsimmons, owner of Luggage Designers in the Liberty Center Plaza, said she received a call yesterday telling her she owned $1100 to Penelec.

And if she did not pay in 30 minutes, the power to her store would be shut off.

She became suspicious and the scammer eventually hung up.

The utility says it has seen many similar impostor schemes in the past.

Experts say the best advice is to trust your instincts and call the utility directly.

Pam Marlowe of the Better Business Bureau said, "Anytime  you receive an unsolicited call and it is someone asking for money or payment, hang up the phone and call the known customer service line for that organization or busines that contacted you."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com