Rising Costs of Erie's Aging Fire Fleet

More on a story we first brought you Wednesday, about the city of Erie fire department's aging fleet of fire trucks.



A majority of Erie's fire trucks are 15+ years old.

The Erie fire department drives them to about 6,000 emergency calls every year, so Chief Guy Santone says now is the time to start replacing the department's aging fleet.

Because of the age of the trucks, the amount of maintenance on them is becoming more frequent, and maintenance costs are rising.

EFD's Chief Mechanic, Michael Reitz says our climate wears and tears on the trucks as well, "The maintance around our area is a constant battle with the salt and corrosion," said Reitz.

"It's not like if you had a fire truck down in the southern states, they probably last a little longer, but in this climate you're going to have to stay on top of them, you don't want your fleet to get to a point where they're breaking down all the time, and we're trying to avoid that," said Chief Santone.

As we reported, one idea from Chief Santone, is to buy new fire trucks over the years, through a lease program.

It would cost the city much less money per year, than buying a truck outright.