Rising Costs of Erie's Aging Fire Fleet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rising Costs of Erie's Aging Fire Fleet

Posted: Updated:

More on a story we first brought you Wednesday, about the city of Erie fire department's aging fleet of fire trucks.

A majority of Erie's fire trucks are 15+ years old.

The Erie fire department drives them to about 6,000 emergency calls every year, so Chief Guy Santone says now is the time to start replacing the department's aging fleet.

Because of the age of the trucks, the amount of maintenance on them is becoming more frequent, and maintenance costs are rising.

EFD's Chief Mechanic, Michael Reitz says our climate wears and tears on the trucks as well, "The maintance around our area is a constant battle with the salt and corrosion," said Reitz.

"It's not like if you had a fire truck down in the southern states, they probably last a little longer, but in this climate you're going to have to stay on top of them, you don't want your fleet to get to a point where they're breaking down all the time, and we're trying to avoid that," said Chief Santone.

As we reported, one idea from Chief Santone, is to buy new fire trucks over the years, through a lease program.
It would cost the city much less money per year, than buying a truck outright.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com