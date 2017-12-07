Program Aimed At Helping Suspended Students Now In Session

Tonight, a program started by Mothers Against Teen Violence, and Erie's Public Schools is making an impact this week ...



It is aimed at keeping high school students that are suspended from school, off the streets, and in the classroom.

This program was attempted once before but was canceled due to lack of funding. But the coordinators assured there was no lack in value. Which is why it was decided to bring it back. The program keeps students from 10am til 2pm, and is working to grow them in more than just academics.

With a number of classrooms and access to computers, the idea is to keep a suspended student productive while they are at the center. But the services don't stop there , as students are fed a lunch daily, and are even provided with counseling to find ways to keep them out of future trouble. The required materials aren't a hassle either, just access to transportation , and your homework. The program is not mandatory, but coordinators are stressing the value it brings to not just the students, but to their parents as well

"And I hope any parent's child who's suspended, they will send them here." said MATV Founder Sonya Arrington "I mean, this is a safe haven, when you sitting at work, especially the parents who go to work when you sitting at work, you should know where your child is from 10 til 2"

"What we've seen in the past is, some of these students, I wouldn't say lack these life skills, I'd just say they need to be introduced to it a little more. " said Executive Director at the Booker T. Washington Center Shantel Hilliard "And so, that's what we intend to do, is to introduce them to some life skills, and show them what their risky behaviors are."

AS mentioned earlier, funding lead to the collapse of the previous program, the coordinators both stressed the importance of donations to the program to keep it running this time around.

For now, the program will only cater to high school students, but the idea of opening it up to elementary school students is possible if more funding comes in.