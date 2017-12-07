"High-Flying" Disney on Ice Returns to Erie

Tonight in downtown Erie...the much anticipated "Disney on Ice" is returning to the Erie Insurance Arena.

the 7pm show tonight will be the first of several performances in Erie that run through Sunday.

among the characters taking to the arena ice, are Elsa from "Frozen", along with Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" and Ariel from the "Little Mermaid".

Cast members say the hard work put in before the show is well worth it, because it allows them to put on the best show possible

"Bringing everyone together at the beginning of a week is a good way to reconnect after the days off and, like I said, it's a lot like a family so we come together and it's just a lot of fun." said Shanda Dewitt, who plays as Elsa "We're refreshed from the days off, so when we come back and we start our performances for the week, we have lots of energy and we're ready to go."

You can contact the Erie Insurance Arena box office for more information on tickets.