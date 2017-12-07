Local Educators, Manufacturers Learn Kata Approach of Thinking - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Educators, Manufacturers Learn Kata Approach of Thinking

Posted: Updated:

More than 50 people in Erie County are coming off a seminar focused on a different type of thinking. It's called Kata. Educators and those in the manufacturing field were part of a seminar hosted by the Northwest Industrial Resource Center. 

Robert Zaruta with the Northwest Industrial Resource Center, says, "Kata is a discipline practice to address current conditions and look to improve to reach the next goal, and then how we get from where we are to where we want to be."

There's four different steps to this type of approach --which is a repetitive discipline...to reach goals. They are addressing the current condition, the target condition, obstacles, and experimentation to the next level. 

Current Conditions

