Pirates CARE-a-van Makes a Stop In Erie County

The holiday season is a lot brighter for some families in Erie, thanks to a stop by the Pittsburgh Pirates CARE-a-van.Thursday, some of the players and coaches stopped at the Regency at South Shore Senior Living Community. They played bingo with the residents, served lunch and toured the facility.

The CARE-a-van then stopped at the Salvation Army Erie Temple Worship and Service Center for an adopt-a family event. Erie is one of 19 stops the CARE-a-van is making in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Team personnel and Pirates charities--which is the philanthropic sector of the baseball team, are partnering with charities and schools to help with community projects.

Pirates Pitcher, Tyler Glasnow says,"The Pirates have always done a great job on and off the field helping the community out. it all started a long time ago. Just to even come here and be a small part of it, really means a lot to all of us."

The community tour with the team will finish up this Saturday, December 9 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

First Baseman Josh Bell, "I think we have some new, young fans here eight and under, which is pretty cool. Hopefully it stays like that and we give them something to cheer for next year."





