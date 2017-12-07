Driver Arrested After Police Chase in East Erie

A driver was taken into custody in the City of Erie after a police chase Thursday.

Investigators said it started as a retail theft call at the Walmart in Harborcreek Township.

The suspect took off in a stolen car toward the city, leading State Police on a chase around 2:15 p.m.

Erie Police got involved and followed the driver more than 10 minutes around east Erie before arresting him on East 18th Street near Wayne.

