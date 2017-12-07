Deliberations Begin in Homicide Trial

The fate of an Erie man charged in a fatal west side shootout is now in the hands of a jury.

Deliberations have begun in the murder trial against 28-year-old Marquise Knight.

Knight's charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Allen Basham.

Throughout the trial, Knight's lawyer Eric Hackwelder has called this a case of self-defense.

Knight himself took the stand, where he testified that he shot his gun at Basham, after Basham fired at him first in an ambush-style attack, while he was in his car.

The gunfight happened on April 16, 2016, outside of an apartment party on West 26th Street.

Police recovered more than 44 casings and bullets from four separate guns.

During testimony, Knight said that he fired back at Basham because he feared for his life.

Knight also testified that there was "prior beef" between the two men, and that Basham at one point pulled a knife on him and threatened to kill him.

In closing arguments, Hackwelder described Knight as a college graduate with two jobs, and a member of the NRA with a license to carry.

Hackwelder said that this case is all guesswork on behalf of the police and Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri said that this case is based off of scientific evidence, which shows that Knight did not need to shoot Basham.

Daneri said that Knight chased after Basham and shot him as he was attempting to run away.

Basham was shot three times, and died from a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder, which traveled through his lungs and chest.

Daneri also said another motive, was gang affiliation.

According to Daneri, the shootout was the result of turf war between an east side gang called Four Nation and a west side gang called Shid Nation.

Investigators say Basham was killed while wearing a Four Nation t-shirt.

During cross-examination, Daneri said that Knight was tied to Shid Nation and two other groups known as 1800 and D-Block.

Knight denied those allegations and said that Shid Nation was a football team, created to help end violence.

Deliberations continue Friday morning, in front of Judge John J. Mead.

