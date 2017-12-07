Fairview Marching Band Warms Up for Pearl Harbor Parade

The Fairview High School Marching Band will be making their biggest performance yet.

They're warming up and getting ready to perform in the Pearl Harbor parade.

Erie News Now, caught up with Commander John Killila. He's a Fairview Marching Band alumnus, who is serving in the U.S. military at Pearl Harbor.

He's eager to see his alma mater perform in the parade.

Some of the students performing also told us how exciting this experience has been for them so far.

The band is scheduled to perform at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Hawaii time, which will be around Midnight, Friday morning, our time here.