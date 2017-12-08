Snowy Roads Cause Overnight Car Crashes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Snowy Roads Cause Overnight Car Crashes

Posted: Updated:

It was a busy Friday morning for Erie Police, as they responded to multiple reports of cars crashing into buildings.

This first call for a vehicle into a building came in around 3:30 a.m. at East 18th and German.

Shortly after that, there was a report of car hitting a house near West 21st and Cascade streets, around 4 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in this accident, and the driver of the car apparently hit a natural gas meter.

No one was seriously injured.

