Delivery Services Offer Holiday Shipping Tips

It’s close to crunch time for folks looking to mail out some of their holiday gifts this year. Delivery services like UPS are getting ready for the start of some busy shipping days.

Rachel Artise, the owner of the UPS store located in Yorktown Center said now that it’s getting closer to Christmas it’ll get busier in the store but that her and her team are fully prepared.

“We have a great team here,” she said. “Two of my employees have already been through two to three peak seasons. This is my eleventh year in the industry doing it so we kind of look forward to it. We stay busy, and our customers are happy. We really enjoy it.”

Artise also has some tips to get people in and out of the store as quickly as possible.

She said if you’re unsure how to package an item just let the UPS store handle it. If the item is fragile be prepared to use at least two inches of bubble wrap, or even double box it to make sure it gets to its destination is one piece. She said knowing this information ahead of time can avoid any confusion and keep the lines moving.



Dates to be aware of:

December 14 - The best day to send something through standard shipping, Artise said.

December 18 - Last day for 3-day shipping.

Artise said if you miss those dates you can still send out those gifts through air shipping it’ll just cost more.