Union City Livestock Auction to Reopen One Week After Major Fire

The owner of the Union City Livestock Auction says the business will reopen Monday, only a week after a massive fire.

Today, crews and volunteers continue to remove debris from the fire damaged main barn.

They have been working long days, and that work will continue all weekend long.

Longtime owner John Corwin today told us he estimates the damage at $750,000, but he was insured.

Now by Monday, he said there will be a temporary office open, and all utilities should be re-established.

The main show ring escaped serious damage.

And he is confident it will be busy as usual on Monday.

Owner John Corwin said, "The community stands behind us. The phone has been ringing at home, making sure we are open. They will be bringing animals to us on Monday. So it should be back to normal, almost."

A state police fire marshall suspects an electrical problem sparked the massive fire.

Luckily no one was hurt.