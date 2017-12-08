Girls Day Empowers Middle and High School Girls - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Girls Day Empowers Middle and High School Girls

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Nearly 100 young women are gathered, for a "girls-only" event. 

The group nurturing hearts is hosting its 7th annual beautiful girls workshop Friday night.
It's an afternoon of helping middle school and high school girls, focus on more than just their looks.    

There are a variety of sessions, including financial literacy courses and Zumba® classes.
There's even some pampering too, with the folks from "Sephora" stopping by.
The goal is to empower and enrich the futures of these young women. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com