Girls Day Empowers Middle and High School Girls

Nearly 100 young women are gathered, for a "girls-only" event.

The group nurturing hearts is hosting its 7th annual beautiful girls workshop Friday night.

It's an afternoon of helping middle school and high school girls, focus on more than just their looks.

There are a variety of sessions, including financial literacy courses and Zumba® classes.

There's even some pampering too, with the folks from "Sephora" stopping by.

The goal is to empower and enrich the futures of these young women.