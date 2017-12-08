Franklin Township Woman Missing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Franklin Township Woman Missing

FRANKLIN TWP, Pa -

State Police in Girard are looking for a missing person. 

Kathleen Astarael Robin,35, was last seen around 9:00 p.m., Monday at her home on New Rd in Franklin township.
Robin is described as having very short brown hair, that was shaved about three weeks ago, she's 6 ft tall, and weighs about 290 lbs.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 814-774-9611.
 

