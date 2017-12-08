Gaudenzia Ball Brings Staff and Clients Together - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gaudenzia Ball Brings Staff and Clients Together

ERIE, Pa. -

Guadenzia Erie held its annual ball Friday evening for all of their clients and staff. 

The goal each year is to bring Gaudenzia's staff together with their clients.
Everyone in attendance was able to enjoy skits, songs, and dancing.
Erie News Now's, Mike Ruzzi had an opportunity to judge some of the skits.

He says,

"They were fantastic, well thought out and you can tell how much hard work went into the segments."

The event is designed to depict aspects of recovery and healthy living.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
