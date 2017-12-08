Harborcreek groups host 'Christmas Light Up Night' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harborcreek groups host 'Christmas Light Up Night'

HARBORCREEK, Pa. -

The holiday season got a little brighter tonight in Harborcreek.

Several groups including the Harborcreek Township supervisors and township fire departments came together for their annual Christmas Light Up Night at the municipal building on Buffalo Rd. There were plenty of family-friendly activities, including a sleigh ride, caroling, and of course, a visit from Santa himself. The event also served as a food drive for those in need in the Harborcreek area.

"This is what Harborcreek is all about, the community coming out and enjoying themselves, getting to see their family and friends and celebrating the Christmas season," said Supervisor Tim May.

New this year, the Harborcreek Historical Society joined in the festivities, hosting tours inside the famed Blanchfield Home.

