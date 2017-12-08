New $7 million Edinboro water treatment facility on schedule

Better technology, new pipes and more storage: That's what officials in Edinboro say is driving a $7 million project aimed at modernizing the borough's water treatment facility.

"Right now, we essentially have things that were added onto a building from 1909," said Edinboro Borough Manager Kevin Opple. "They're not ideal, they're not the way they should've been designed."

Much like the existing facility, the new water treatment plant will be housed next to the borough offices on Route 99. But inside, things will be much different. Among the biggest changes: a remote radio signal to monitor leaks and an updated chlorine injection system.

"We'll reduce the amount of chlorine we need by half," Opple said.

But there is a lot of work taking place underground in the coming months that residents won't be able to see, at least not at first.

"There's replacing water lines, that project is another $1 million or so," said Borough Finance Director, Jason Spangenberg, who noted that figure is included in the $7 million loan the borough received from the state financial lender, PENNVEST. The project is expected to cost less than $7 million, Spangenberg said.

The facility supplies water to roughly 12,000 permanent residents and Edinboro University students, pumping up to 700,00 gallons of water per day this time of year. So other improvements include increased emergency water storage -- from 500,000 gallons to 2 million gallons at their Dundon Rd. storage facility. Upgrades will also be made to a second facility on Sherrod Hill Rd., Opple said. That storage facility will continuing holding 500,000 gallons.

Right now construction remains on schedule. If all goes according to plan, the new facility will be operating next summer.

"Instead of doing it a little piecemeal and doing it 'just good enough', we decided we'll do it as one large project," Opple said.

Crews will begin installing those new water lines this spring. Those tanks in the old facility, which Opple said date back to the 1970s, will be replaced by 42-inch pipes in the new facility. They are smaller in size, but more durable for what borough officials call a long-term infrastructure investment.