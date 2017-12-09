Medical Building Expansion in Harborcreek Township Approved by P - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Medical Building Expansion in Harborcreek Township Approved by Planning Commission

Posted: Updated:

Changes may be coming to a medical building in Harborcreek Township.

The Township Planning Commission has recommended approval of an expansion project to the Saint Vincent East Harbor Primary Care and Associated Clinical Laboratories building on Buffalo and Walbridge Roads.

The recommendation will be reviewed by township supervisors Dec. 20.

There is no timetable on when the project could start if approved.

