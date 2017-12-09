Roads Reopen After Water Main Break at City of Erie Intersection

An early morning water main break that created icy conditions closed a busy City of Erie intersection for much of Saturday.

The break in a 12-inch water main happened at 26th and State Street around 4:20 a.m. likely because of the freezing temperatures.

The water that spilled out onto the street caused black ice to form.

It forced Erie Water Works to close the intersection because it was too slippery for drivers.

They also shut down parts of Peach and French Streets and Glenwood Park Avenue.

Repairs wrapped up around 6 p.m., and the intersection should be back open, according to Erie Water Works.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.