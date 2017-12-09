Water Main Break at City of Erie Intersection Closes Roads - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Water Main Break at City of Erie Intersection Closes Roads

An early morning water main break that created icy conditions closed a busy City of Erie intersection for much of Saturday.

The break in a 12-inch water main happened at 26th and State Street around 4:20 a.m. likely because of the freezing temperatures.

The water that spilled out onto the street caused black ice to form.

It forced Erie Water Works to close the intersection because it was too slippery for drivers.

They also shut down parts of Peach and French Streets and Glenwood Park Avenue.

Repairs wrapped up around 6 p.m., according to Erie Water Works.

