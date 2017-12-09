Erie Family Searching for Missing Uncle

An Erie family is looking for its missing uncle.

Jit Rai, 41, went missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man with special needs was last seen when he left their home on Melrose Ave., according to family members.

He reportedly wandered off before but never for this long.

The cold weather is just the start of the family's concerns.

"Firstly, personal health condition is not good," said Padma Rai, the missing man's niece. "Second is like language barrier. He doesn't know, how, what to say. He sees some person, and people around him. He doesn't know the address of the house. He doesn't know contact numbers, where to contact, what to say to people when he sees them."

If you have any information on the man's whereabouts or you seem him yourself, you are asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

