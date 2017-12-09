Stuff the Van Collects Toys for Homeless Children - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stuff the Van Collects Toys for Homeless Children

Posted: Updated:

Students brought stuffed animals to Bethel Christian School Friday to help others in need.

Stuff the Van collects stuffed toys for homeless children.

The van was parked outside the school to accept donations for the past three days.

All stuffed animals will be donated to warming shelters in the area to help comfort children whose families lost their home.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com