Stuff the Van Collects Toys for Homeless Children

Students brought stuffed animals to Bethel Christian School Friday to help others in need.

Stuff the Van collects stuffed toys for homeless children.

The van was parked outside the school to accept donations for the past three days.

All stuffed animals will be donated to warming shelters in the area to help comfort children whose families lost their home.

