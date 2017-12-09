Harbor Creek School Students Raise Money for Student Battling Cancer

An Erie area school district came together to raise money this holiday season for a fellow student who is battling cancer.

It's part of the Harbor Creek School District's annual Day of Caring.

This year focused on Anthony Ayers, a sixth grade student at Clark Elementary.

Ayers is currently battling bone cancer.

All five schools in the district raised money for Ayers this week.

"It's really an event that is heartwarming," said Donna Rose, principal of Clark Elementary. "You watch these students come in, and they're all very concerned about Anthony. They're concerned about his welfare. They made cards for him, they brought in money from their piggy banks, they've brought in money from their families to help support his family and make this Christmas a little cheerier for them."

Clark Elementary alone raised more than $700 in coins and bills.

An official count of donations from all five schools will be announced Monday.

