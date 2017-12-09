Tips to keep your Christmas tree alive and safe

Even though many families put up their fake Christmas tree each year, many still enjoy the Griswold-family tradition of a real tree.

"There is still a good group of folks that like the tradition, like the smell of the tree, like the tradition of picking out the tree," said Josh Skarzenski, Vice President of Stan's Garden Center.

As you head to get your tree, more and more you see the Fraser Fir, the most common type of Christmas tree.

"The Fraser Fir is a very full tree, it holds it's needles fantastic, it drinks water indoors, it has a very attractive lighting. It's light on the bottom, dark on the top, so it illuminates very well," explained Skarzenski.

Skarzenski said the problem is, they're a slow growing tree and their popularity is making it hard for farms to keep up with demand. Other trees you may see include the Blue Spruce, Scots Pine or White Pine, and other Fir family trees.

But to keep your Christmas tree alive longer, there are some things you can do in your home.

"The cooler the better. If you turn down your thermostat just a little bit, that tree doesn't lose moisture as fast," suggested Skarzenski.

Giving your tree a fresh cut can help keep it alive longer. Most importantly, making sure your tree is drinking water is key.

"If you have a dry Christmas tree, it can take two- to- three seconds once it's ignited," said Matt Exley, Millcreek Township Director of Emergency Management and Code Enforcement.

"You want to make sure you have good Christmas lights on there and ones that aren't going to get hot, ones that are made indoors," explained Exley.

Exley also recommends to only have the tree lights on when you're home and to keep it away from heating devices.

If you give your tree a brush and a pile of needles drop, you may want to consider getting rid of your tree before it becomes a fire hazard.