Fairview Band Performs in Hawaii - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Band Performs in Hawaii

Posted: Updated:

The Fairview High School Marching Band played its biggest performance yet Thursday.

The band went to Hawaii to participate in events commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago.

The students played God Bless America with a military band and then marched in the Pearl Harbor parade.

The show wrapped up around midnight our time.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com