Fairview Band Performs in Hawaii

The Fairview High School Marching Band played its biggest performance yet Thursday.

The band went to Hawaii to participate in events commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago.

The students played God Bless America with a military band and then marched in the Pearl Harbor parade.

The show wrapped up around midnight our time.

