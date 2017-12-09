Social Media Video Starts Erie Small Business Scavenger Hunt

An Erie clothing store is combining social media and local businesses for the first Small Business Christmas Pyramid Hunt.

Iron Empire Clothing started the scavenger hunt by posting a video on its social media sites. It gives out clues that lead you to a local business in the city, which will then give you another clue.

The winner of the scavenger hunt will receive a gift basket valued at $600.

Iron Empire co-owner R.J. Messenger said the goal is to get people into the community and encourage them to shop local.

"It's really to tie in, not only to show people how many businesses are around the city that not many people know about, but also help get some foot traffic in some of those places and maybe get customers that they would have on a normal basis," said Messenger.

The owners said they hope to continue the scavenger hunt next year.

