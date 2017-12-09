Musicians Perform Merry Tuba Christmas

Penn State Behrend celebrated a Merry Tuba Christmas Saturday.

This is the 16th year for the event in Erie that featured the beautiful sounds of 94 tubas that played favorite carols and songs of the season, including Carol of the Bells to Silent Night and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

The audience even had a chance to sing along.

Merry Tuba Christmas started 44 years ago. It is celebrated in cities across the U.S. and several foreign countries.

Tuba and euphonium players come from around the region to celebrate their teachers, their craft and the unique sound of the instruments.

"It's a really great thing," said Brad Belmondo, euphonium player. "We've been playing Christmas music all morning - a two hour rehearsal this morning, some great food, so how can you go wrong. I'm a trumpet player, but I came down to play euphonium."

Even before the tuba concert began, some brass provided entertainment in the lobby.

